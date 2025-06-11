UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Radius Recycling were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Recycling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. PEAK6 LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Recycling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Radius Recycling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Recycling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Radius Recycling in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

RDUS stock opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $642.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.94 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.52%.

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

