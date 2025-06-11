UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stock Position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 911.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $26,805.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,346.06. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 13,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $87,414.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,313.62. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,725 shares of company stock valued at $167,299. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $707.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of -1.30.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

