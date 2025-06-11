UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $796,000 Stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,402 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 364.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 696.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 8,798.9% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REPL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Replimune Group from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $780.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Replimune Group

In other news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $202,346.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,222.56. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $64,093.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,279.98. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,907 shares of company stock valued at $603,655 in the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

