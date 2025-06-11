UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $819,000 Stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 36,867 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Shares of FC opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $298.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

