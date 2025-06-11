UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Semrush were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Semrush during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 174,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Semrush from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Semrush Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.45 and a beta of 1.71. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $18.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,500,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $25,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 26,739,320 shares in the company, valued at $267,660,593.20. The trade was a 8.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Andrew Warden sold 3,993 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $37,773.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 400,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,450.54. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,583,087 shares of company stock worth $25,854,230 in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

