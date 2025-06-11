UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $871,000 Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 263,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 46,596 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on nLIGHT from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $1,149,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,927 shares in the company, valued at $20,587,070.91. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,853 shares of company stock worth $1,818,727. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $853.32 million, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.27. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.77 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

