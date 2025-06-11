UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $912,000 Stock Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $7,928,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,037,000 after acquiring an additional 62,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 55,363 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 35,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 487.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 34,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PGC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.58.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.07 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Equities analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director F Duffield Meyercord purchased 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $179,627.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,179.68. The trade was a 4.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,453.73. This represents a 31.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,650. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

