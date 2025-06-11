UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth about $18,892,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Scholastic by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 58,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after buying an additional 66,027 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 467,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 195,507 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 434,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after buying an additional 85,882 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.17 million, a P/E ratio of -105.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01. Scholastic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.73. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

