UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Invests $897,000 in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Lease Finance

In other Willis Lease Finance news, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $544,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,644 shares in the company, valued at $32,612,556.08. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott B. Flaherty sold 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $927,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,625,315. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,165 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,512. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $144.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.15. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.63 and a fifty-two week high of $235.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($2.20). The business had revenue of $157.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.00 million. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.56%.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.