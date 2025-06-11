UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TR. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,179,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $5,543,000. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $146.52 million during the quarter.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is 29.51%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

(Free Report)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

