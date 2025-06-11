UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 247,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EVgo during the fourth quarter worth $5,682,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in EVgo by 2,533.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,494,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in EVgo by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,720,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,045 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EVgo during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its position in EVgo by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 58,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the period. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EVgo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EVgo from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

EVgo Price Performance

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. EVgo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 73,215 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $270,163.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 72,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,672.61. This trade represents a 50.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 58.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVgo Company Profile

(Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.