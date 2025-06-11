UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Makes New Investment in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 118,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 65,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $52.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 64.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 68,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $502,828.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,279,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,404,501.40. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,039 shares of company stock worth $535,259. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Featured Articles

