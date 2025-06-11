UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Makes New Investment in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 49,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bwcp LP bought a new position in shares of Grindr in the 4th quarter worth about $12,088,000. Sellaronda Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grindr in the 4th quarter worth about $10,704,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Grindr by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,117,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 513,770 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Grindr by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 866,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,450,000 after acquiring an additional 435,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Grindr in the 4th quarter worth about $7,436,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grindr Trading Down 0.9%

Grindr stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. Grindr Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $25.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.76 and a beta of 0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grindr ( NYSE:GRND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Grindr had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Grindr in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Grindr in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Grindr from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Insider Transactions at Grindr

In other Grindr news, Director Daniel Brooks Baer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $47,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,128 shares in the company, valued at $650,529.44. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Gearon, Jr. sold 19,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $480,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,480,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,644,058. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,518,581 shares of company stock valued at $108,047,815. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grindr Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

