UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 122,187 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,187 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,475,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,874 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 224,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 62,877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,732,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 155,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 56,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUVB. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Jones Trading began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Nuvation Bio Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE NUVB opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $859.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Hung acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,481,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,078,549.64. The trade was a 0.34% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dongfang Liu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. This trade represents a 62.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

