UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 1,490 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of SA stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

