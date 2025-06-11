UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Reduces Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,486 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 27,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1,123.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

VET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE VET opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $11.92.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $395.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

