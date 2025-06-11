UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 27,801 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,801 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RVNC. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $18,042,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,502,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 1,028.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,551,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,862 shares during the period. Slotnik Capital LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,042,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,653,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 603,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.