UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Trims Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CENT. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.88. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $43.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $833.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.36 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CENT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $1,296,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,030,365 shares in the company, valued at $33,404,433.30. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 107,800 shares of company stock worth $3,490,112 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.