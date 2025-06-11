UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,787 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Associated Banc by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 195,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Associated Banc by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Associated Banc by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Associated Banc by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 539,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening acquired 12,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $300,157.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 319,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,004.25. The trade was a 4.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Associated Banc’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.98%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

