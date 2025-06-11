UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average is $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.