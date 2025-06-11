UMB Bank n.a. Buys 116 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Hess were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $3,117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $244,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82,703 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hess by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 333,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,300,000 after acquiring an additional 42,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hess from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hess to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.16.

NYSE:HES opened at $138.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.22. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.62. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $123.79 and a 52-week high of $161.69.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Hess’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.66%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $27,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,879,364.70. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,845,500 over the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

