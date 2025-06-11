UMB Bank n.a. Buys 151 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Spire were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Spire by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Spire by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,802,000 after purchasing an additional 106,386 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SR opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.63. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $57.77 and a one year high of $79.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.13.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.34%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spire from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spire from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

