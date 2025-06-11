UMB Bank n.a. Buys 338 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,687 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in eBay were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $79.84.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 127,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $8,822,470.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,469.26. The trade was a 50.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,635 shares of company stock valued at $19,872,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cfra Research upgraded shares of eBay to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.65.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

