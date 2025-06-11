UMB Bank n.a. Buys 435 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,855,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,663 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $116,756,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $100,579,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 707,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,584,000 after purchasing an additional 479,873 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 811,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,189,000 after purchasing an additional 387,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EGP opened at $173.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.01. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.67 and a 1 year high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.67 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

