UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 218.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 54,625 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 306,174 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.