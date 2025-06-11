UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,938,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.93 and a 200 day moving average of $80.98.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
