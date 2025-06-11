UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average is $73.72. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -863.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

