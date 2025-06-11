UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp set a $540.00 price target on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 target price (down previously from $653.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $504.40 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $624.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,782,750.77. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,144.52. This trade represents a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

