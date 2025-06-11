UMB Bank n.a. Grows Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total transaction of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,616.02. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total transaction of $3,052,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,748 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE EME opened at $466.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $428.01 and its 200-day moving average is $440.33. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.49 and a 12-month high of $545.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.23.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

