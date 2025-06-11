UMB Bank n.a. Grows Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $209.00 price target on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.85.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $201.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.63. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

