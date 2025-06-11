UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $410,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,651.72. This represents a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Price Performance

NYSE:SCI opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

