UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Workday were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,984,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $17,448,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,111,395.96. The trade was a 44.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total transaction of $733,156.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,814.67. This trade represents a 22.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,838 shares of company stock valued at $61,738,776. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.54.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $252.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.78. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

