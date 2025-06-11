UMB Bank n.a. Has $271,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP now owns 717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 319 shares in the company, valued at $156,310. This trade represents a 75.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,090 shares of company stock worth $533,853 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.5%

NOC stock opened at $489.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.60 and a fifty-two week high of $555.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $490.11 and a 200-day moving average of $482.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Argus raised Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.31.

Get Our Latest Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.