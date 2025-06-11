UMB Bank n.a. Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 141.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 102,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 100,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 35,181 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.27.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.06%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

