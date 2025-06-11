UMB Bank n.a. Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

