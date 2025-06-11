UMB Bank n.a. Has $315,000 Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Brookfield by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Brookfield by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 86,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Brookfield by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BN stock opened at $59.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $97.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.99 and a beta of 1.66. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average of $56.24.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Brookfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Monday, May 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

