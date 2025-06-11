UMB Bank n.a. Has $367,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 426.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.17.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $467.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 916.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $491.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $419.44 and a 200-day moving average of $389.69.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total value of $7,352,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,330.58. This represents a 29.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,669,042. This trade represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,361 shares of company stock worth $94,434,058. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

