UMB Bank n.a. Has $368,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $254,585.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,371 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,396.10. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,467.25. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,599 shares of company stock worth $584,980 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.22.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $147.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

