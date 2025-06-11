UMB Bank n.a. Has $428,000 Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth $410,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $247,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 8,897.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 155,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 153,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at $29,599,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $65.33 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.34 and a 52-week high of $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average of $68.62.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on RYAN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

In related news, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,863.60. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

