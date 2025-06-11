UMB Bank n.a. Has $436,000 Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Kellanova by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 109,600.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Kellanova by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Kellanova by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 694,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,314,000 after acquiring an additional 67,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on K. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE K opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30. Kellanova has a one year low of $55.96 and a one year high of $83.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $9,431,326.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,503,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,029,300.07. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock worth $113,099,150. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

