UMB Bank n.a. Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $707,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,072,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,114 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22,154.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,410,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,622 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3,544.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 963,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,166,000 after acquiring an additional 936,609 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,653,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,080,000 after acquiring an additional 513,702 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RCL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.5%

RCL stock opened at $270.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $130.08 and a one year high of $279.89. The stock has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 24.92%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.