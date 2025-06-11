UMB Bank n.a. Has $491,000 Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 2.2%

ZBH stock opened at $94.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day moving average of $103.88.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.53.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

