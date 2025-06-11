UMB Bank n.a. Has $563,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 876,745 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $171.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.46 and a 12 month high of $265.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.43.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bernstein Bank cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.