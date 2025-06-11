UMB Bank n.a. Increases Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 248.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $555,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.7% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 100.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

SFM opened at $161.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.86. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $74.15 and a one year high of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

In related news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $61,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,595.12. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $106,500.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,887.06. This represents a 4.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,825 shares of company stock worth $21,813,320. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

