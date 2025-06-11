UMB Bank n.a. Increases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in AutoZone by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in AutoZone by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,033,000 after buying an additional 77,015 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,383,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AutoZone by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,718,000 after buying an additional 21,266 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 price objective on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target (up from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 target price on AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,072.24.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,707.84 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,769.00 and a 1 year high of $3,916.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,689.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3,498.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $36.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total transaction of $17,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,940. This trade represents a 96.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total value of $10,288,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,555,640. This represents a 49.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,262 shares of company stock worth $45,194,187. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

