UMB Bank n.a. Increases Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Gartner by 453.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.09, for a total transaction of $241,610.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,001.85. This represents a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,600. The trade was a 8.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $422.38 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $366.05 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $518.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

