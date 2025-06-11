UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,047,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,931,000 after buying an additional 6,329,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,063,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $756,423,000 after purchasing an additional 110,802 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,722,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,112,000 after purchasing an additional 173,006 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,212,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,114,000 after purchasing an additional 309,697 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,935,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,128,000 after purchasing an additional 526,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,470.22. This trade represents a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:WEC opened at $105.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.74. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.8975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.13.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

