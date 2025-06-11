UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JCI opened at $102.92 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $104.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.47.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $113,361.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 145,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,419.44. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,224 shares of company stock worth $14,883,604 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

