UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,824,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,446,223,000 after purchasing an additional 74,046 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,297,000 after purchasing an additional 214,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $807,158,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,841,000 after purchasing an additional 81,412 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 986,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,515. This trade represents a 74.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676 shares in the company, valued at $471,848. The trade was a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $8,546,800. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $644.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $786.92.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $731.84 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $616.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $617.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

