UMB Bank n.a. Invests $373,000 in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 137,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 104,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. National Bankshares downgraded Lithium Americas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. National Bank Financial cut Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.08 million, a PE ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

